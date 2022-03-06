Moscow, March 6: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Joe Biden held talks on the Russia-Ukraine conflict today. Both presidents discussed financial support and sanctions against Russia. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian foreign minister has told his US counterpart in a meeting that Ukraine needs fighter jets and air-defence systems to fight the invader. He also blasted the UN as "Weak" after NATO’s refusal to implement a no-fly zone over Ukraine.

Russian on Saturday had ordered a ceasefire in two Ukrainian cities for safe evacuations on civilians. However, Russia resumes its offensive on the strategic port city of Mariupol after a temporary ceasefire failed. Russian troops are trying to take control of southern Ukraine, moving closer to the vital port city of Odessa, as it tries to cut off the Ukrainian government from the sea. Russia-Ukraine War Live Updates: Kyiv Planning To Hold Third Round of Peace Talks With Russian Officials.

Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Kremlin to discuss the Ukraine crisis, AFP reported.

#BREAKING Israel PM meets Putin at Kremlin for Ukraine talks: spokesman pic.twitter.com/UqN0hc13Ey — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 5, 2022

Mastercard and Visa are suspending their operations in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine. After announcing the suspension of operations, all Visa transactions in Russia will cease in the coming days. On Saturday, PayPal had also announced to suspend its operation in Russia.

#UPDATE Card payment giants Visa and Mastercard are the latest major US firms to suspend operations in Russia over its invasion of Ukraine https://t.co/q0rI4K3pyj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) March 6, 2022

Luxury retailers including LVMH, Kering, Hermes, and Chanel have closed their stores in Russia. Inditex, one of the world's largest clothing retailers and which owns brands such as Zara, will close over 500 stores in Russia.

