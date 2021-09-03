Riyadh, Sep 3: The first group of female Saudi Arabian soldiers graduated from the Armed Forces Women's Cadre Training Centre, after completing 14 weeks of basic training that began on May 30.

According to an Arab News report on Thursday, the results of graduates, as well as the names of the most outstanding students and those who had been rewarded with prizes, were announced at a recently-held ceremony, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Kingdom opened military recruitment to women in February this year, as part of the efforts to empower Saudi females.

Military ranks from soldier to sergeant are now available for women in the Saudi Arabian Army, Royal Saudi Air Defense, Royal Saudi Navy, Royal Saudi Strategic Missile Force, and Armed Forces Medical Services.

Saudi Arabia started allowing women to drive vehicles in 2018 after a decades-old ban.

It was one of many initiatives to integrate women into the Saudi society, especially by providing them with job opportunities.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 03, 2021 11:56 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).