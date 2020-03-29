Saudi Arabia Imposes Curfew in Jeddah Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Saudi Arabia (Photo Credits: ANI)

Jeddah, March 29: Saudi Arabia has imposed a curfew in the western Jeddah province starting from Sunday at 15:00 local time (12:00 PM GMT) due to spread of COVID-19, the Interior Ministry said.

"Curfew in Jeddah Governorate to be effective from 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, and suspension of entry into and exit from it," the interior ministry said, as quoted by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).SPA did not provide additional details on curfew hours. UAE Opens Drive-Through Coronavirus Testing Site.

The provincial capital, Jeddah, is the second-largest city of the country and has a population of nearly four million people.In a bid to stop the spread of the virus, Saudi Arabia has already banned domestic and international flights and prohibited citizens from attending workplaces until further notice. The Saudi Health Ministry has so far confirmed 1,203 coronavirus cases in the country.