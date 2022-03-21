Shanghai, March 21: Shanghai Disney Resort said that it will be temporarily closed from Monday amid a Covid-19 resurgence.

The closed areas will include Shanghai Disneyland, Disneytown and Wishing Star Park, Xinhua news agency quoted a notice issued by the resort as saying. The resort will notify guests as soon as it has a confirmed date to resume operations, the notice said. China Under Pressure Amid Countrywide COVID-19 Resurgence.

On Saturday, Shanghai registered 17 new local confirmed cases and 492 local asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus. The city has reported a cluster of local infections amid the latest outbreak.

