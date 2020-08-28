Tokyo, August 28: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe resigned from the post on Friday over health issues. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Baijayant Panda prayed for the good health of Shinzo Abe. Expressing sadness over Abe's resignation, Baijant Panda said that he was fortunate to have been long associated with Indo-Japan Track-II dialogues. He added that PM Narendra Modi and the former Japanese Prime Minister worked to bring major democracies closer.

Panda also shared his old pictures with the former Japanese PM. He tweeted, "Sad at @AbeShinzo san stepping down due to health. Japan's longest serving PM is a close friend of @narendramodi Ji & they've worked to bring major democracies closer. I've been fortunate to have been long associated with Indo-Japan Track-II dialogues. I pray for his good health." Shinzo Abe, Japanese Prime Minister, Admitted to Tokyo Hospital for 'Health Check-up'.

Tweet by Baijayant Panda:

Sad at @AbeShinzo san stepping down due to health. Japan's longest serving PM is a close friend of @narendramodi Ji & they've worked to bring major democracies closer. I've been fortunate to have been long associated with Indo-Japan Track-II dialogues. I pray for his good health. pic.twitter.com/06KwetQuAc — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) August 28, 2020

Earlier in the day, made the announcement about his resignation, at a press conference in Tokyo. As per reports, Shinzo Abe wanted to avoid causing problems to the government due to his worsening health condition. Speculation about Shinzo Abe's health and tenure had risen after he made two visits to a hospital recently. He has battled the chronic disease ulcerative colitis for years. However, Japan's ruling party officials in the past had denied the reports of Abe's deteriorating health.

