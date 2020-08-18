Seoul, August 17: A controversial South Korean pastor Rev. Jun Kwang-hun tested positive for coronavirus on Monday. Jun was diagnosed with COVID-19 two days after he participated in an anti-government rally in Seoul. Thousands of people participated in the rally demanding the ouster of South Korean President Moon Jae-in. Hundreds of Drones Light Up Seoul Sky in South Korea With Coronavirus Awareness and Motivational Messages During the Pandemic (See Pics and Video).

The pastor is a bitter critic of the country's president. According to a report by Associated Press, more than 300 virus cases have been linked to the Rev. Jun Kwang-hun's church in northern Seoul. It led to a major cluster of infections in the greater capital region. 11 US Soldiers in South Korea Test COVID-19 Positive.

South Korean officials are concerned that the rally could lead to an outbreak of the virus in the country. Health Ministry official Seong Yeon-il told the global news agency that a coronavirus test for he couldn't immediately confirm whether Jun was exhibiting any symptoms. According to reports, South Korea reported 197 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Till now, more than 15,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19. The deadly virus also claimed more than 300 lives in the country.

Several South Korean conservative civic groups critical of President Moon Jae-in's government carried out massive rallies in Seoul on August 15, putting police and health officials on alert over the possible spread of COVID-19. August 15 marks the annual Liberation Day, a national holiday to celebrate the end of Japan's 36-year colonial rule on the Korean Peninsula in 1945.

