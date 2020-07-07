The coronavirus pandemic has gripped nations across the world. Half of 2020 is over, but there is no improvement in containing the spread of the virus. It is rather increasing each day. Medical professionals are working round the clock to help patients recover from COVID-19. Many countries have relaxed the lockdown restrictions, and it has increased the cases even more now. In early May, South Korea relaxed lockdown but later reimposed some coronavirus-related restrictions amid new local clusters in Seoul and the nearby Gyeonggi-do province. As the cases are rising, hundreds of drones have lit up the night sky in the South Korean capital, Seoul, for a spectacular showcase of motivational and awareness messages. Seoul Shuts Bars, Clubs as 'Super-Spreader' in South Korean Capital Infects 54 With His One Night-Out, Leads to Over 7,000 Facing Risk of Virus Exposure.

Pictures and videos have emerged on social media showing how skies at the South Korean capital was glowing with drones showing motivational messages. As per reports, about 300 hundred unmanned aerial vehicles were programmed to form images above the Han River, highlighting messages of key precautionary measures including wearing masks, washing hands and keeping physical distances. The show lasted about ten minutes, also showing messages of gratitude for medical professionals in the frontlines.

‘Thanks to you,’ the drones wrote in the sky, next to a heart shape, before forming another shape, ‘Cheer up, Republic of Korea.’ Again, another showed the importance of wearing masks and maintaining social distance during the pandemic.

See Beautiful Pics:

Tonight hundreds of drones lit up the Seoul sky with motivational messages about the Covid-19 pandemic. 🇰🇷The Korean government trusts their citizens to be co-partners in the fight against the virus. pic.twitter.com/gW9tc8i7Hk — Bon Ku, MD, MPP (@BonKu) July 6, 2020

Watch Video:

Isn’t it gorgeous? At the time of the pandemic, it is very important to motivate the citizens of the country, and also reminding them of the importance of taking precautionary measures. Again, showering gratitude to the frontline workers is more than significant right now. South Korea is currently under the second wave of coronavirus, and major cities have reimposed tighter measures to curb the further spread.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 07, 2020 08:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).