London, February 18: Storm Eunice is set to make landfall in southwest England on Friday morning. The United Kingdom's meteorological service issued a red warning as storm Eunice is bracing for the landfall with a wind speed of around 160 km per hour. The storm is forming unusually far south and east in the Atlantic. Notably, the cyclonic storm will reach peak intensity over areas that rarely witnessed such violent winds. Storm Eunice Set To Make Landfall in Southwest England On Friday, British Army On Standby.

The British Army has been put on standby to counter the untoward situation. Schools and colleges have been closed. The Environment Agency, on Thursday, issued 10 severe flood warnings for western England, reported news agency AFP. These warnings have been issued mostly for the Severn estuary. Meanwhile, four people were killed by storms in central Europe on Thursday. About 170 Flights Cancelled in Netherlands over Looming Storm.

Here Is The Live Tracker Of Storm Eunice:

In the wake of storm Eunice, the Dutch flagship airline KLM said it had cancelled 167 flights scheduled for Friday over a looming storm. "Due to stormy weather in Amsterdam on Thursday 17 February and Friday 18 February 2022, our flights to, from, or via Amsterdam Airport Schiphol may be disrupted," the company said in a statement, adding that 167 flights had been cancelled.

The UK MeT office said that the storm is expected to cause significant damage. Ireland's meteorological office also issued an alert for storm Eunice. Meanwhile, another storm, Dudley hit Britain on Wednesday. It caused transport disruption and power outages and was less severe than storm Eunice.

