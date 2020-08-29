Stockholm, August 29: A riot situation has erupted in southern Sweden after a Danish anti-Muslim leader was stopped from joining "Quran-burning" rally. Violence broke out on the streets of Malmo late on Friday after authorities arrested Rasmus Paludan, who leads the far-right Danish anti-immigration party Hard Line, near Malmo. Protesters were also enraged after Danish right-winger Stram Kurs burned the Quran in public. The video of the Quran-burning is going viral. Outcry in Sweden After Drive-by Shooting Kills 12-Year-Old.

According to news agency AFP, protesters threw stones at police and burned tyres. The demonstration was connected to an incident earlier in the day in which protesters burned a copy of the Islamic holy book, police spokesman Rickard Lundqvist told Swedish tabloid Expressen. A "Quran-burning" event had been organised by right-wing groups in Malmo where Rasmus Paludan was scheduled to speak.

However, Swedish police swung into action prior to the event and arrested Paludan. "We suspect that he was going to break the law in Sweden," Calle Persson, spokesman for the police in Malmo told AFP. Despite Paludan's arrest, the "Quran-burning" event was held and participants, including Stram Kurs, burned the Islamic holy book in public. A video of Kurs burning Quran and footages of subsequent violence have surfaced on social media.

LatestLY is not embedding videos as they may fuel the fire. There have been no reports on casualties or injuries from the riot. Paludan last year drew media attention for burning a copy of Quran wrapped in bacon - meat that is prohibited for Muslims.

