London, July 7: Boris Johnson will resign as leader of the UK's ruling Conservative Party on Thursday but will continue as Prime Minister until later this year.

A Conservative leadership race will take place soon and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Conservative Party conference in October, the BBC reported. Boris Johnson Agrees to Resign As Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

The development comes as New Education Secretary Michelle Donelan and Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis have resigned, piling further pressure on Johnson Ministers Helen Whately, Damian Hinds, George Freeman, Guy Opperman, Chris Philp, and James Cartlidge have also stepped down.

