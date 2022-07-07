United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Thursday has agreed to resign from his post. Boris Johnson is facing protest from his ministers and loyalists. Around 40 ministers and aides resigned from his party. The Conservative leader had been approached by his loyalists and was advised to step down from his post. Boris Johnson had in June 2022 survived a No Confidence Vote.

JUST IN - Boris Johnson resigns as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) July 7, 2022

