New Delhi, October 29: United Parcel Service (UPS) has reportedly laid off around 48,000 employees this year. The UPS job cuts are one of the largest single-year workforce reductions by a US company since the pandemic. The Atlanta-based logistics giant disclosed the layoffs while reporting third-quarter earnings. The job cuts come amid efforts to streamline operations and manage costs.

UPS started the year with a workforce of nearly half a million employees. As per a report of New York Post, UPS has eliminated around 48,000 jobs this year. Most of the UPS layoffs reportedly impacted truck drivers and warehouse staff across the US. Approximately 14,000 management and corporate employees are said to have been affected. Amazon Layoffs: E-Commerce Giant Confirms Around 14,000 Job Cuts Globally, Will It Affect Employees in India? Know About Severance Pay and Employee Support.

UPS CEO Carol Tome said the job reductions, combining layoffs and buyouts, are part of a restructuring to position UPS at "the most efficient peak in our history." Tome noted, "We are executing the most significant strategic shift in our company’s history, and the changes we are implementing are designed to deliver long-term value for all stakeholders."

The restructuring has reportedly delivered USD 2.2 billion in savings this year through measures like automation, facility closures, and reduced seasonal hiring. Tome added, "We keep finding opportunities for us to bring costs down." UPS has reportedly come under pressure from investors and employees by years of lagging performance compared to competitors like FedEx and Amazon’s expanding logistics network. Since early 2023, UPS shares have reportedly fallen by over 25%. Meta Layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-Run Company To Lay Off Employees in Superintelligence Labs AI Unit, Job Cuts May Affect 600 Roles.

As per reports, UPS has closed 93 facilities so far this year and anticipates shutting down additional sites before the end of 2025. Chief Financial Officer Brian Dykes said the company plans to operate this year’s holiday shipping season with "less variable capacity, fewer leased aircraft, fewer rented vehicles, fewer seasonal workers."

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (New York Post), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

