Washington, Oct 11: One person was killed during rival demonstrations in the US city of Denver, police said, adding that the incident did not appear to be politically motivated.

In a statement to The Hill news website, the Denver Police Department said the shooting took place near the Denver Art Museum on Saturday afternoon.

While a right-wing demonstration was dubbed the "Patriot Rally", the other was "BLM-Antifa Soup Drive" aimed at countering the first gathering.

The police department added a suspect was in custody, adding that the person is a "private security guard with no affiliation with Antifa".

Antifa is an anti-fascist action and left-wing political movement in the US comprising an array of autonomous groups. The department added that the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.

