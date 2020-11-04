Washington, November 4: The first of the US 2020 presidential election results have dropped. Kentucky with 8 electoral votes has been called for President Donald Trump, while he has also won in West Virginia.

Trump won Kentucky in 2016 by nearly 30 points and West Virginia by 68.50 per cent of the total votes.

Vermont with 3 electoral votes has been called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. US Presidential Election 2020 Results Live Streaming on CNN, Fox News: Watch The Donald Trump vs Joe Biden Race to Find Out Who Becomes America's Next President

Florida and Georgia maps have begun lighting up as results pour in.

Expect wild swings in the early hours because of the split between mail-in voting and final day numbers.

Early votes are projected to favour Biden, final day numbers are likely to be strong for Republicans.

The Associated Press (AP) and television networks have both called Vermont.

The AP declared Trump the winner of Kentucky as soon as polls closed in the state, although election officials there had not yet been released.

Biden's victory in Vermont is on expected lines as Democrats have kept the state in their column since 1992.

Hillary Clinton got a huge win here in 2016.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 04, 2020 06:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).