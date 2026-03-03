Mumbai, March 3: The United States Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh was targeted by a drone attack early Tuesday morning, March 3, causing a fire and minor structural damage. The Saudi Ministry of Defense confirmed that two unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck the diplomatic compound, though no casualties were reported. The incident marks a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict, prompting US President Donald Trump to warn that a response is imminent.

Damage to the US Embassy and Immediate Response

According to an initial assessment by Saudi authorities, the drones struck the roof and the perimeter of the embassy's chancery. Social media footage and witness reports described thick black smoke rising from the Diplomatic Quarter, followed by the sound of at least two explosions. Middle East Crisis: US Urges Americans To Leave These 16 Countries Using Commercial Flights Over Safety Risks, Activates 24/7 Task Force; Check Full List.

US Embassy in Riyadh Hit by Drones

#BREAKING: US Embassy in Riyadh has been attacked in Saudi Arabia. Two Iranian Armed Drones target US Embassy in Saudi Arabia. Dramatic visuals. This is a developing story. pic.twitter.com/IPzYVt5N7A — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) March 3, 2026

The US Mission to Saudi Arabia immediately issued a "shelter-in-place" notification for Jeddah, Riyadh, and Dhahran. Non-essential travel for American personnel to military installations has been restricted, and all US citizens in the Kingdom have been advised to remain in safe locations until further notice.

Shelter in Place Warning Issued for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran

Subject: Security Alert - Shelter in Place - U.S. Mission to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, (Mar. 3, 2026) Location: Saudi Arabia Event: Security Alert The U.S. Mission to Saudi Arabia has issued a shelter in place notification for Jeddah, Riyadh and Dhahran and are limiting… — U.S. Embassy Riyadh (@USAinKSA) March 3, 2026

Escalating Regional Tensions

The attack in Riyadh follows a series of strikes across the Gulf region. Just 24 hours earlier, on Monday, March 2, a major drone strike hit the Ras Tanura oil refinery, and the US Embassy in Kuwait was reportedly struck. These incidents are widely viewed as retaliatory measures following major US and Israeli airstrikes on Iran over the weekend, which resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Regional defense systems have been on high alert; Saudi officials stated that air defenses intercepted four other drones aimed at the capital’s diplomatic sector during the same window. Meanwhile, the UAE and Qatar have also reported intercepting incoming missile waves.

Donald Trump Warns of Retaliation

Reacting to the embassy strike, President Donald Trump told reporters that Americans would "find out soon" what the United States' retaliation will be. In an interview with NewsNation, the President stated that while the US is hitting targets "surgically and overwhelmingly," he does not currently believe that American "boots on the ground" will be necessary in Iran. The Pentagon has characterised the current military build-up, dubbed Operation Epic Fury, as the largest regional concentration of American firepower in a generation, specifically aimed at destroying Iranian offensive missile capabilities. 'I Don't Get Bored': Donald Trump Vows Sustained US-Israel Military Campaign in Iran as Leadership Decapitation Finished 'In an Hour' (Watch Video).

Impact on Travel and Safety

The deteriorating security situation has led to immediate disruptions in global aviation. Several flights bound for Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport were forced to hold mid-air or turn back on Tuesday. In response to the growing risks, the US State Department has urged all Americans to depart the region using available commercial transportation. Indian and European missions have also issued urgent advisories, with special evacuation flights being organized from Jeddah to accommodate those seeking to leave.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of US Embassy Riyadh). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 07:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).