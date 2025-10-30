Today, October 30, US President Donald Trump said that the United States will start testing their Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis with other countries. Taking to Truth Social, the US President said that America has more Nuclear weapons than any other country. He further said that the same was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during his first term in office. "Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice! Russia is second, and China is a distant third, but will be even within 5 years," his post read. Donald Trump also said that he has instructed the Department of War to start testing their Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis because of other countries' testing programs. "That process will begin immediately. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he added. Donald Trump South Korea Visit: US President Gives Approval To Build Nuclear-Powered Submarines After Meeting His South Korean Counterpart Lee Jae Myung in Gyeongju.

US Will Start Testing Nuclear Weapons 'On an Equal Basis' With Other Countries

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Truth Social Account of Donald Trump). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

