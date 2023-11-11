Chattanooga, November 11: A police officer in US’s Chattanooga was sacked from job last month for having sex with another officer multiple times while he was on duty. This comes after an internal investigation was launched into Officer Brian Angel in June when the incident was reported.

Timesfreepress reported that chief officer Celeste Murphy terminated officer Angel on October 20. A disciplinary letter from Murphy says that officer Brian Angel admitted to having sex with another officer at least 5 times while on duty. US Shocker: Former School Teacher Arrested in Maryland for Having Sex With 14-Year-Old Student in Classroom, Car and Other Places More Than 20 Times.

Officer Angel had a secret, intimate relationship with an Officer Cronon since May of 2022. According to reports, the duo once had sex in the parking lot of the Chattanooga Zoo, which was reported by a city employee. US Shocker: Missouri School Teacher, Teacher's Aid Accused of Having Sex With Students in Classroom; Both Arrested.

Angel was charged with unbecoming conduct and fired on October 20. However, the police letter says that the other officer voluntarily resigned.

Angel has been with the force since 2004. In that time, the records show numerous complaints were made against him, including use of excessive force. He was also investigated in 2008 for insubordination, unbecoming conduct, and untruthfulness. But those allegations weren't sustained. He was also disciplined for insubordination in 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 11, 2023 09:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).