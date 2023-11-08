Maryland, November 8: Court documents have revealed that a former middle-school teacher in US’s Montgomery County engaged in sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old student over several months in 2015. The accused Maryland teacher was arrested on Tuesday, November 8.

New York Post reported that 31-year-old Melissa Marie Curtis had sex with a student while she was a teacher at Montgomery Village Middle School. At the time of incident, she was 22 years old and the victim was 14. US Shocker: Man Forces Woman for Sex, Shares Video on Social Media in Alabama's Dothan; Arrested.

The teacher provided the student with alcohol and marijuana and had sexual intercourse with him more than 20 times. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

Detectives spoke to the former student who told them that he and Curtis engaged in sex acts, including at least once inside a classroom. They also had sex inside a car once. Other places they engaged in sexual acts include at a house in Germantown, at the student’s house and in a movie theatre. The sex act incidents stopped by May 1, 2015, according to court records.

Officials said that a warrant for Curtis’s arrest was issued on October 31 and she is charged with sexual abuse of a minor and multiple counts of third and fourth-degree sexual offenses. Police are probing if there may be additional victims. She is expected to appear before a judge on Wednesday to have the terms of her confinement reviewed.

