Washington, July 2: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wouldn't have a problem in wearing a face mask if the situation demands. Trump has always avoided wearing a mask when he appeared in the public and also stated that face coverings shouldn't be mandatory to curb the spread of coronavirus.

He made these comments while speaking to Fox Business Network. He said, "I'm all for masks" when asked whether he would wear one. According to BBC News, elaborating on it, US President was quoted as saying "Oh, I would. I have. I mean people have seen me wearing one. If I'm in a group of people where we're not 10 feet away -- but usually I'm not in that position and everyone's tested." Donald Trump Says He Won’t Use Face Masks As Recommended by CDC, Wife Melania Trump Tweets to Take ‘Covering With Mask’ Seriously.

Trump has time and again violated the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines on wearing facial coverings when social distancing was not an option. In the interview with Fox Network, Trump reiterated that he did not think to make face-coverings mandatory across the US was needed, because there are "many places in the country where people stay very long distance". "If people feel good about it they should do it."

US recorded 52,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, according to Johns Hopkins. The country has reported a total of 2,779,953 cases and 130,798 people have died so far due to COVID-19, as per Worldometers statistics.

