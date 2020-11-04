Washington, November 4: Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has clinched his first major swing state victory of the night, with the American media declaring him the winner from Arizona. The province has been wrested by him from Donald Trump, as voters in Arizona had went the Republican way in the 2016 election. Track live updates of US Presidential Election 2020 Results.

Arizona, a battleground state, witnessed intense electioneering during the last phase of campaign. The state was one of the keenly observed provinces by pollsters. At 12:51 am MST, news agency Associated Press - which holds the record of calling the most accurate state-wise results - declared Biden as the winner.

As per the details released before the media, Biden had received 51.8 percent or 13,72,360 votes, as compared to Trump who was voted by 12,39,419 people, or roughly 46.8 percent of the electorate. Trump Alleges 'Major Fraud', Says 'We Did Win This Election, Will Go to Court to Stop Counting'.

The victory in Arizona will be crucial in the race to White House, as the state accounts for 11 electoral college votes. In 2016, it powered Trump's victory as he clinched the battleground province by a margin 3.5 percent against then rival Hillary Clinton.

Clinton had, in the last polls, secured 45.5 percent of the votes as compared to 49 percent who voted for Trump. The latter's support base has apparently shrunk in 2020, whereas, Biden is being credited for increasing the net vote share in the province by an impressive six percentage points.

The country-wide forecast by US media so far shows Biden maintaining a slim lead, with an electoral college vote count of 220. Trump is trailing with 213 votes. The mail-in ballots, which were dispatched before the Election Day and are yet to be received by the polling stations, may end up hurting Trump's prospects, say pollsters.

The President announced in his midnight media address that the Republicans would be moving the Supreme Court to "stop the counting" of ballots received after the voting hours ended.

