Peoria, September 9: In a disturbing incident, a Special Education school employee was caught on video allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student in Peoria, Arizona. Charlotte Huesby, 24, a therapeutic support staff member at Austin Centres for Exceptional Students, reportedly arranged hotel encounters and told the minor boy she wanted him to get her pregnant. The relationship came to light after other students reported inappropriate messages and videos circulating on social media.

The New York Post reported that the school’s superintendent first became aware of the situation on August 28, after a student informed a guidance counsellor about the sexual encounters. Authorities said the accused student had been in a relationship with Huesby for months, meeting nearly every weekend in 2024 and spending most of his 2025 summer break living with her. Police documents also revealed that Huesby had filmed some of the encounters, which were shared among students in a social media group chat. US Shocker: Teacher Has Sex With Middle School Student in Texas, Arrested.

As per the report, Huesby, who had worked at the school for six years, was immediately placed on administrative leave following the allegations. During a police interview, she reportedly admitted to having sex with the student between 10 and 15 times. The case has raised concerns about supervision and safeguarding at the special education institution. Texas Shocker: Teacher Charged After Admitting To Sex With Teen She Called ‘Little Brother’, School Says Incident Occurred Off Campus.

The New York Post further reported that the student’s father initially believed his son was involved with a high school senior named “Angie,” only later learning it was Huesby. Authorities confirmed that she has been charged with two counts of sexual conduct with a student and is scheduled to appear in Maricopa County Superior Court on September 11. The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to review the videos and other evidence related to the case.

