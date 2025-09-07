Arizona, September 7: In a chilling case from Marana, a town near Tucson, Arizona, 29-year-old Taton Dorfman has been convicted of second-degree murder for killing his girlfriend, Hannah Rogers, 30, and her dog in June last year. Dorfman has been sentenced to 25 years in prison, according to The New York Post.

Authorities said the attack occurred inside a home on West Mosquito Drive. Following the killing, Dorfman shockingly called his ex-girlfriend on FaceTime, lying next to Rogers’ body, with blood clearly visible around her head. During the video call, he admitted, “I killed her! I did it!” His ex-girlfriend immediately captured screenshots of the call and notified police, prompting a swift response. US Horror: Man Kills and Dismembers 19-Year-Old Girl on First Date Before Scattering Remains in Milwaukee; Faces Life Term.

The Pima County SWAT team was deployed to the scene, where officers found Rogers dead from a gunshot wound to the head, along with the body of her pet. Initially refusing to cooperate, Dorfman eventually confessed, telling investigators that he also intended to kill himself, according to Law and Crime. US Shocker: Montreal Man Kills 9-Year-Old Daughter on Vacation, Hides Body Under Log Before Falsely Reporting Her Missing in New York; Arrested.

Hannah Rogers’ death has left her family and friends devastated. Loved ones described her as a “beautiful, smart, and funny woman” whose personality “lit up rooms with her smile.” To honor her memory and provide support, a GoFundMe page was created by friends, which has drawn heartfelt tributes and financial contributions.

The brutal nature of the crime, coupled with Dorfman’s on-camera confession, has shocked the Marana community. Authorities said the case serves as a reminder of the devastating consequences of domestic violence and the importance of swift intervention when threats of harm surface.

