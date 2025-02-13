Texas, February 13: A 35-year-old high school teacher in Texas, United States, recently turned herself in before the police one year after she was indicted and a warrant was issued for her arrest. The teacher, identified as Molly Colleen Spears, is accused of having sex with a male student. Spears, who teaches arts and language at Barbers Hill School in Mont Belvieu, was arrested on Tuesday, February 11.

The New York Post reports that Spears has been charged with a second-degree improper relationship between a teacher and a student. According to court documents, the incident took place on June 12, 2023. Additionally, Spears is accused of contacting the student via text to meet up. It is reported that Spears started working at the Barbers Hill Independent School District in August 2021. US Shocker: Long Island Man Stabs Ex-Girlfriend Over 30 Times in Front of 2-Year-Old Son After Learning About Her New Relationship.

She resigned from her position in June 2023. As per Texas Education Agency records, Spears's teaching certificate has been listed as "inactive" since September 2024 as the educator is under investigation for alleged misconduct. The court orders revealed that the former high school teacher was indicted on February 8 last year by a Chambers County grand jury following which an arrest warrant was issued against her.

After the teacher surrendered before the Chambers County Jail on Tuesday, February 11, she was released on a USD 50,000 bond. While the former teacher is out on bond, she is likely to spend up to 20 years in jail if convicted. Defense attorney Christopher L. Tritico said that Spears was first notified of the charges two days ago. Texas Shocker: Man Shoots 3 Teens While They Try to Rob Him in At Gunpoint in US, Probe On (Watch Video).

He also said that they acted immediately to get the bond set up and in place.

