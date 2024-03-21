Agua Dulce, March 21: A former high school teacher in Texas stands accused of supplying vapes and alcohol to students before allegedly sexually assaulting them, leading to her arrest after her own mother turned her into the police. Jaden Charles, 25, was arrested on Tuesday, March 19 and charged with two counts of grooming and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. Charles, a former science teacher at Agua Dulce Independent School District, allegedly engaged in these objectionable acts, prompting swift action from authorities.

According to a report by the Mirror, the charges stem from an investigation conducted by the city's marshal office, which was initially focused on vaping activities on campus. According to Agua Dulce City Marshal Joe Martinez, Charles is accused of providing vapes to students, with reports dating back approximately a year and a half, predating her official tenure as a teacher. Furthermore, it was revealed that Charles allegedly engaged in sexual relationships with two students even before her employment with the school district. US Shocker: Inspired by Film ‘Office Space’, Software Engineer Steals $3,00,000 From E-Commerce Site Zulily.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities actively seek to interview more potential victims, indicating the gravity of the situation. As per the reports, during the course of the investigation, concerned parents raised alarms about their children leaving school premises with Charles, prompting further scrutiny. Chief Eden Garcia of the Alice Police Department disclosed that there is video evidence of Charles with a student at a local hotel, underscoring the urgency of the investigation. US Shocker: Nurse Charged With Killing Two Patients Through Excessive Insulin Doses Confesses To Attempting to Murder 19 More People in Pennsylvania.

While five students have been interviewed thus far, law enforcement believes there could be up to 12 victims affected by Charles' alleged misconduct. Charles's arrest was facilitated by her own mother, who turned her into the City Marshal's Office on Tuesday morning. Subsequently, Charles was transported to the Alice Police Department for questioning before being booked into Jim Wells County Jail. As her bond stands at USD 400,000, if released, Charles will be subject to stringent conditions, including wearing an ankle monitor and maintaining no contact with the victims or their families, with monthly reporting to an adult probation office mandated.

