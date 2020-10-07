New Delhi, October 7: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who turned 68-year-old today. The Indian PM called Putin on the occassion to personally wish him. In a social media post after his phone conversation, Modi credited him for strengthening India-Russia partnership. Alexei Navalny Says Vladimir Putin is Behind His Alleged Poisoning.

"Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia," Modi said.

See PM Narendra Modi's Tweet

Spoke to my friend President Vladimir Putin @KremlinRussia_E to greet him on his birthday today. Appreciated his immense personal contribution to strengthening the Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 7, 2020

An official statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) reiterated that Modi lauded Putin's role in shaping the Indo-Russian ties. The incumbent Russian President has been effectively leading the country for the past two decades, and a recent amendment to the Constitution allows him to remain in power till 2036.

Modi, during the phone conversation, also conveyed to Putin that India is looking forward to host him after the COVID-19 threat subsides. "The Prime Minister expressed his keenness to welcome President Putin in India, as soon as possible after the normalisation of the public health situation," the statement read.

