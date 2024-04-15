London, April 15: In a bizarre incident, a 55-year-old British woman was recently diagnosed with a brain tumour after she mistook a whirring sound in her right ear to be tinnitus. The woman, identified as Denise Wingfield, allegedly struggled to sleep due to her right ear's dull and "funny" noise. To get it cured, Wingfield was referred to an ear, nose and throat specialist who told her she had tinnitus.

However, Denise Wingfield was in for a shock when the MRI report revealed an anomaly on her brain. After this, the mother of three children underwent a nine-hour-long craniotomy, during which she was diagnosed with grade 2 oligodendroglioma. Oligodendroglioma is a rare brain tumour. AI To Predict Breast Cancer Spread: UK Scientists Create ‘Life-Saving’ Artificial Intelligence-Based Model That Can Predict if Breast Cancer Has Spread to Other Body Parts.

Following this, Wingfield underwent another surgery as she developed complications from the craniotomy. This was followed by six weeks of radiotherapy and four rounds of chemotherapy. A recent January scan showed that the brain tumour had grown. Speaking about her diagnosis, Wingfield told 7News that she had no symptoms at all besides a funny noise in her ear.

Describing her ordeal, the British mother said that the noise seemed louder when she tried to sleep. "I never for a moment imagined it was caused by a brain tumour," she added. After being referred to a specialist in October 2019, Denise was diagnosed with grade 2 oligodendroglioma in November of the same year. The brain tumour has left Wingfield fatigued and with minor balance issues. US: Air Force Officer Sets Up Camera in House, Catches Wife Trying to Poison Him by Pouring Bleach Into His Coffee.

However, this hasn't deterred her from raising money for Brain Tumour Research. Last month, Denise hosted a coffee morning, and in May, she will be doing a "200k in May" challenge. Since her surgery, Wingfield has taken part in adrenaline-fuelled activities, including zip-lining with her son.

What Is Oligodendroglioma?

According to the National Cancer Institute, Oligodendroglioma is a rare brain tumour that begins in the brain or spinal cord. Grade 2 oligodendrogliomas are low-grade tumours in which the tumour cells grow slowly and invade nearby normal tissue. The rear brain tumour forms years before diagnosis in several cases, as no symptoms appear.

