Mumbai, June 24: Clashes broke out between the Russian army and the Wagner Group on Saturday in several parts of Russia, including Rostov. The leader of a mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, made a resolute declaration to overthrow the Russian military leadership, whom he accused of initiating attacks against their soldiers. Prigozhin accused Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu of ordering a rocket strike on Wagner's field camps in Ukraine, where its soldiers were fighting on behalf of Russia against Ukrainian forces. Prigozhin declared that “this is not an armed rebellion, but a march of justice.”

Soon after the declaration of the strike, the prosecutor general of Russia confirmed that an investigation was underway regarding allegations of "armed rebellion" against the Wagner Group head. Russian authorities have tightened security measures in several regions, including Moscow and Rostov, where the clashes were reported. “Law enforcement agencies are doing everything necessary to ensure the safety of residents. I ask everyone to stay calm," Rostov governor Vasily Golubev said on social media. Google News also seemed to be blocked in several parts of Russia after the feud. Google News Blocked in Several Parts of Russia After Clashes Break Out Between Wagner Group and Russian Military: Reports.

What Is Wagner Group?

The Wagner Group, known as PMC Wagner, is an illicit Russian paramilitary organisation that operates outside the boundaries of the law within Russia. First identified in 2014, the group is a private military company and a network of mercenaries. It was spotlighted when it backed pro-Russian separatist forces in eastern Ukraine in 2014. The group gained notoriety for its activities in Ukraine, Syria, and other regions. The group is widely believed to have close ties to the Russian government and is allegedly controlled by Yevgeny Prigozhin, a Russian businessman and close associate of President Vladimir Putin. Russia: Vladimir Putin Faces 'Armed Rebellion' as Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Wagner Group and Russian Military Near Rostov, Security Enhanced in Moscow (Watch Videos).

Who Is Yevgeny Prigozhin?

Yevgeny Prigozhin was born in 1961 in Russia. According to media reports, he has close ties with Putin and has known him since the 1990s. Reports say that they were both born in Leningrad, what is now known as St. Petersburg. After serving a stint in prison during the final years of the Soviet Union, Prigozhin set up a chain of hot dog stalls and later opened an expensive restaurant in St Petersburg.

Prigozhin is often called "Putin's chef" due to his catering business that has served the Russian government and hosted events for Putin himself. The United States sanctioned him for his involvement in influencing the 2016 US presidential election through the Internet Research Agency, a Russian troll farm or factory.

As Prigozhin's forces fought and died in Ukraine, Prigozhin raged against Russia’s military brass for stealing the credit. The Associated Press reported that he has repeatedly complained the Russian military failed to supply Wagner with sufficient ammunition to capture Bakhmut and threatened to pull out his men.

