Google News was blocked in Russia on Friday after the clashes broke out between Wagner Group and the Russian army, reported the NetBlocks. On Friday, mercenary leader Yevgeny V. Prigozhin, leader of Wagner Group, accused the Russian Defence Ministry of the deaths of thousands of army soldiers and launched an attack. Following this, a criminal probe was launched against Prigozhin for allegedly attempting a coup. Russian Authorities Launch Criminal Probe Against Wagner Group Owner Over Threats To Oust Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

Google News Blocked in Russia:

BREAKING: Google News is not available for many in Russia, according to NetBlocks. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 23, 2023

Russia Blocks Google News:

Russia appears to be blocking access to Google News, according to NetBlocks pic.twitter.com/KUy96UdGSq — BNO News (@BNONews) June 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)