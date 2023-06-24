The chief of mercenary group Wagner on Friday vowed to "stop" Moscow's top military leadership and to eliminate the evil brought on by them. Wagner group chief Yevgeny Prigozhin declared a 'march of justice' against Russian leadership, adding that it was not a military coup. Meanwhile, Russia's FSB intelligence agency called on Wagner Group fighters to arrest chief Prigozhin. Amid this, videos of clashes between Wagner Group forces and the Russian military near Rostov and increased military presence surfaced online. Russia Claims It Downed Three Drones Outside Moscow, Suspects It Was Attack by Ukraine.

'To Eliminate Evil'

BREAKING: Russia's Wagner Group chief vows to eliminate the 'evil brought on by the military leadership' of Russia — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 23, 2023

'Not a Military Coup':

BREAKING: Wagner Group chief declares a 'march of justice', says it is not a military coup. — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 23, 2023

FSB Calls for Wagner Group Chief's Arrest:

BREAKING: Russia's FSB intelligence agency calls on Wagner Group fighters to arrest chief Prigozhin — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 23, 2023

Fight Betweem Wagner Group and Russian Military Near Rostov:

BREAKING: Footage reportedly showing clashes between Wagner Group forces and Russian military near Rostovpic.twitter.com/EUPyB78Wqc — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 24, 2023

Security Enhanced in Moscow:

BREAKING: Increased military vehicle presence in parts of Moscow amid tensions with Wagner Grouppic.twitter.com/yd1zsegrQA — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) June 23, 2023

