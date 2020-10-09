Oslo, October 9: The Nobel Peace Prize 2020, which is the world's prestigious honour, has been awarded to World Food Programme (WFP) this year for its efforts to combat hunger. The WFP has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. With this year’s award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to turn the eyes of the world towards the millions of people who suffer from or face the threat of hunger.

The World Food Programme plays a key role in multilateral cooperation on making food security an instrument of peace. The Norwegian Nobel Committee wishes to emphasise that providing assistance to increase food security not only prevents hunger, but can also help to improve prospects for stability and peace. Nobel Peace Prize 2020 Winner: World Food Programme Receives The Honour For Combating Hunger.

What is World Food Programme (WFP)

The World Food Programme (WFP) is the largest food-assistance branch of the United Nations. It is the world's largest humanitarian organization addressing hunger and promoting food security. In 2019, the WFP provided assistance to close to 100 million people in 88 countries who are victims of acute food insecurity and hunger. In 2019, 135 million people suffered from acute hunger, the highest number in many years. Most of the increase was caused by war and armed conflict. Know More About WFP Here.

In 2015, eradicating hunger was adopted as one of the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. The WFP is the UN’s primary instrument for realising this goal. In recent years, the situation has taken a negative turn. The WFP provides food assistance to an average of 91.4 million people in 83 countries each year. Headquartered in Rome, the WFP works from more than 80 country offices around the world. It works to help people who cannot produce or obtain enough food for themselves and their families. It is a member of the United Nations Development Group and part of its executive committee.

The World Food Programme has taken the lead in combining humanitarian work with peace efforts through pioneering projects in South America, Africa and Asia. The organisation contributes daily to advancing the fraternity of nations referred to in Alfred Nobel’s will. As the UN’s largest specialised agency, the World Food Programme is a modern version of the peace congresses that the Nobel Peace Prize is intended to promote.

