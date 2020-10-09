Stockholm, October 9: The Norwegian Nobel Committee on Friday awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for 2020 to the World Food Programme (WFP). The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the World Food Programme (WFP) for its efforts to combat hunger, for its contribution to bettering conditions for peace in conflict-affected areas and for acting as a driving force in efforts to prevent the use of hunger as a weapon of war and conflict. The WFP was chosen from 318 candidates for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize. Of the total candidates, 211 are individuals and 107 are organizations. Nobel Prize in Physics 2020 Winners: Roger Penrose, Reinhard Genzel and Andrea Ghez Receive The Honour For Their Discoveries on Black Hole.

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2019 was awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea". The Nobel Peace Prize has been awarded 100 times to 134 Nobel Laureates between 1901 and 2019, 107 individuals and 27 organizations. Nobel Prize in Medicine 2020 Winners: Harvey J Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M Rice Receive The Honour For Hepatitis C Virus Discovery.

Since the International Committee of the Red Cross has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize three times (in 1917, 1944 and 1963), and the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has been awarded the Nobel Peace Prize two times (in 1954 and 1981).

