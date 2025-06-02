Mumbai, May 2: Mohamed Sabry Soliman is the suspect in a suspected terror attack in Boulder, Colorado, according to the FBI. In what authorities say was a targeted attack, Soliman allegedly injured multiple people with a homemade flamethrower during a protest in support of Israeli hostages. Let's know about Mohamed Soliman.

Mohamed Sabry Soliman, 45, has been taken into custody for allegedly hurling a firebomb at a weekly gathering of Boulder, Colorado's Jewish community. In what the FBI is describing as a "targeted terror" attack, he yelled "Free Palestine," injuring at least six people. The incident took place during a nonviolent protest in remembrance of Israeli hostages who are still in Gaza. The attacker was swiftly taken down by bystanders, who then turned him over to the police. An investigation is being conducted, and authorities claim the attack was anti-Semitic in nature. Boulder Fire Bomb Attack: Attacker Identified As 'Illegal Immigrant' Mohamed Soliman From Egypt, Viral Video Shows Him Being Confronted by People in Colorado.

Who Is Mohamed Sabry Soliman?

The suspect in the violent attack on a Jewish community gathering in Boulder, Colorado, is 45-year-old Mohamed Sabry Soliman, an Egyptian national. Soliman allegedly yelled "Free Palestine" and attacked the crowd with firebombs and a makeshift flamethrower during a nonviolent protest in support of Israeli hostages. Before bystanders restrained him and turned him over to police, at least six people, many of them elderly, were hurt. The FBI is investigating the incident as an anti-Semitic hate crime and has called it a "targeted terror attack." Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Seeks Amendments to Latest US Ceasefire Proposal, Envoy Steve Witkoff Calls It ‘ Totally Unacceptable’.

Authorities disclosed that Soliman's temporary work authorisation had expired and that he had overstayed his U.S. visa, which had expired in February 2023. He is presently being held and treated for wounds he received during the altercation. Officials said they intend to hold him completely accountable, even though no formal charges have been announced as of yet. Local police have not yet disclosed any additional information regarding his background or possible affiliations, and the investigation is still ongoing.

