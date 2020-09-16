New Delhi, September 16: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Yoshihide Suga on his appointment as the next PM of Japan. PM Modi took to twitter to extend his wishes to Yoshihide Suga. The Indian Prime Minister said that he looks forward to jointly taking forward special strategic partnership of India and Japan to new heights. Japan's Next PM: Shinzo Abe And Cabinet Resign, Clearing Way for Successor Yoshihide Suga to Take Over.

PM Modi tweeted, "Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei . I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter" The Indian Prime Minister has also tweeted a congratulatory message for Suga in Japanese. Yoshihide Suga Elected as Japan's Prime Minister, Becomes Country's First New Leader in 8 Years.

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Heartiest congratulations to Excellency Yoshihide Suga on the appointment as Prime Minister of Japan @kantei. I look forward to jointly taking our Special Strategic and Global Partnership to new heights. @sugawitter — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2020

Earlier in the day, Suga, the new leader of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party, was elected as the new Prime Minister to succeed Shinzo Abe. Suga has been chosen as Japan's 99th Premier in the Diet. Last month, Abe stepped down as the Japanese PM due to health issues.

Later in the day, Suga will announce the members of his new cabinet before being formally inaugurated at a ceremony at the Imperial Palace. At the age of 71, Suga will be the oldest Prime Minister to take office since Kiichi Miyazawa in 1991.

