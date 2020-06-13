Yousuf Raza Gilani, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive

Islamabad, June 13: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani has tested positive for novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), his son Kasim Gilani revealed in a tweet on Saturday. Kasim said that his father has tested positive for the infection and blamed Pakistan PM Imran Khan and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for his father's infection. Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Former PM of Pakistan, Tests COVID-19 Positive, Quarantined.

"Thank you Imran Khan’s government and National Accountability Bureau! You have successfully put my father’s life in danger. His COVID-19 result came positive," Kasim tweeted. Pakistan National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Had Met Imran Khan.

Yousuf Raza Gilani has appeared in a NAB hearing on Thursday in Rawalpindi in reference to a case in which he, PPP co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and PML-N supreme leader Nawaz Sharif are accused of receiving luxury vehicles and girts from Toshakhana.

Yousuf Raza Gilani is the latest Pakistani politician to get the infection by COVID-19. Earlier, former PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, incumbent Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid had also tested positive for the infection.

