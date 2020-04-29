104 New Coronavirus Cases in Pune District, Three Deaths

Pune, Apr 29 (PTI) 104 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Pune district since previous night, taking the tally to 1,595, a health official said on Wednesday.

With deaths of three COVID-19 patients reported on Wednesday, the death toll in the district reached 86.

"In Pune Municipal limits, a total of 93 new cases of infection were reported in the last 24 hours taking the city total to 1,413. In PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad), seven COVID-19 cases were reported. In rural part of the district, the number has gone up to 72 with four more cases," said a health official.

