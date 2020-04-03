11 CISF Jawans Test Positive for Coronavirus in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 (ANI): As many as 11 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) jawans posted at the airport have tested positive for COVID-19."A total of 11 CISF jawans posted at the Mumbai airport tested COVID-19 positive. In all, 142 were under quarantine since last a few days. Out of which four were tested positive yesterday and others were tested positive today," said the CISF."The result of the first test of one jawan had come positive but in the second test, it had come negative. Now, his sample has been sent for test for the third time and report is awaited. He is in the isolation ward," added the CISF.Maharashtra, as on Friday, has 423 cases of COVID-19, out of which Mumbai has reported 235 cases, according to the state's Public Health Department.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301 including 156 cured/discharged and 56 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

