11 New Coronavirus Cases in Nepal, Total Positive Cases Rise to 42
World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Apr 21 (PTI) Coronavirus cases in Nepal on Tuesday rose to 42 after 11 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in eastern Udayapur district, health authorities said.

All the 11 cases -- nine men and two women -- are from Udayapur where recently 12 Indian nationals who were staying in a mosque tested positive for the infection.

With 11 more people testing positive for the coronavirus, the number of COVID-19 patients has jumped to 42 in Nepal on Tuesday, confirmed the Ministry for Health and Population.

Five COVID-19 patients have already returned home after treatment, according to officials. With this the number of active COVID-19 patients in the country stands at 37.

So far coronavirus tests have been conducted on 8,763 persons to confirm the infection.

Meanwhile, the government has intensified security near Nepal – India border to stop cross border transmission of coronavirus.

Dozens of temporary security posts have been installed and thousands of Armed Police Forces have been mobilised to halt trans-border movement of people, according to officials.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)