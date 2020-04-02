11 New Positive COVID-19 Cases in Andhra Pradesh, Total Count at 143

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 2 (ANI): Eleven new positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Andhra Pradesh, taking the total cases in the state to 143.According to the bulletin issued by state Nodal Officer Arja Srikanth, 11 new COVID-19 positive cases were detected in the state from 10 am to 6 pm today.A total of 123 samples were tested today and 112 of them were detected negative.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases on Thursday rose to 1,965 in India, including 1,764 active cases, 151 cured, discharged or migrated patients and 50 deaths, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

