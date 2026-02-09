Mumbai, February 9: Millions of farmers across India are awaiting the official announcement of the PM Kisan 22nd installment date, as the central government prepares to disburse the next round of financial assistance. Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, eligible land-holding farmer families receive an annual benefit of INR 6,000, distributed in three equal installments of INR 2,000 every four months.

While the government has not yet confirmed the exact PM Kisan 22nd installment date, industry experts and recent trends suggest the funds are likely to be released between February and March 2026. This period aligns with the traditional disbursement cycle for the final installment of the fiscal year, aimed at supporting farmers during the crucial harvesting season.

PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Eligibility and e-KYC Requirements

To ensure the smooth credit of the INR 2,000 benefit, the Ministry of Agriculture has emphasised that beneficiaries must complete their e-KYC. This process is mandatory to filter out ineligible applicants and ensure the funds reach the intended recipients.

Farmers can complete their e-KYC through the official PM-Kisan portal using OTP-based authentication or by visiting a Common Service Centre (CSC) for biometric verification. Failure to complete this step could result in the withholding of the upcoming installment.

Steps to Check Payment Status

As the PM Kisan 22nd installment date approaches, farmers can track their application status through the "Beneficiary Status" section on the PM-Kisan website. By entering their Aadhaar number or bank account details, users can see if their installment has been processed or if there are any discrepancies in their records.

It is also vital for farmers to ensure that their bank accounts are linked with their Aadhaar and that their NPCI (National Payments Corporation of India) mapping is active. The government uses the Aadhaar-Enabled Payment System (AePS) for direct benefit transfers to prevent leakages.

Impact of the PM-Kisan Scheme

Since its inception in 2019, the PM-Kisan scheme has become one of the world's largest Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) programs. It provides essential liquidity to small and marginal farmers, helping them cover the costs of seeds, fertilisers, and other agricultural inputs.

The upcoming disbursement is expected to benefit over 11 crore farmers nationwide. The government continues to refine the database to ensure that only "small and marginal" farmers, who are the primary targets of the scheme, receive the financial support.

If a farmer does not receive the credit after the PM Kisan 22nd installment date is officially announced, they are advised to contact the PM-Kisan help desk or their local agriculture officer. Delays are often caused by incorrect bank details, mismatched Aadhaar names, or incomplete land record verification. The government has set up a dedicated toll-free helpline (155261 / 011-24300606) to address grievances related to the non-receipt of payments.

