Zimbabwe Win by 8 Wickets! A clinical performance by Zimbabwe as they beat Oman. That is certainly a Net Run-Rate (NRR) boosting win for Zimbabwe as they open their campaign with a victory.
Zimbabwe well con course for a win. They need just 15 more runs to win off 48 balls. The partnership between Brendan Taylor and Brian Bennett is now worth 59 off 51 balls.
Well, Oman have brought some life in this contest thanks to Sufyan Mehmood's double-wicket over. He first removed Tadiwanashe Marumani and then Dion Myers, who was caught behind exceptionally well by Vinayak Shukla.
Zimbabwe eyeing a quick finish here as opener Tadiwanashe Marumani is throwing cautions to the win. His partner at the other end, Brian Bennett, is watching the amazing stroke play.
So, Oman have been bundled out for a paltry total of 103 runs. Three wickets apiece for Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Brad Evans. Zimbabwe have been outstanding with the ball and in the field. Do join us back as Zimbabwe look to chase this total down.
Just four overs remaining now and Zimbabwe go from strength to strength. Oman will be looking to score as many as possible in these death overs and take the score past 120-run mar.
Half-way through and Oman have lost half the side. Absolute dominance by Zimbabwe bowlers led by Blessing Muzarbani. Sufyan Mehmood and Vinayak Shukla are in the middle now and they have uphill task at hand.
Getting worse for Oman as they are four down now. Three wickets for Blessing Muzarabani while Richard Ngarava has picked one thus far. Karan Sonavale is the latest batsman to be dismissed.
A poor start for Oman as they lose captain Jatinder Singh in the second over. Blessing Muzarabani scalped the wicket. Hammad Mirza is the new batsman in as he joins Aamir Kaleem.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening week today, Monday, 9 February, with a high-stakes Group B fixture between Zimbabwe and Oman. For Zimbabwe, this match marks a significant return to the global tournament after failing to qualify for the 2024 edition. The contest, held at the historic Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo, is a tactical battleground for both sides. While Zimbabwe are the higher-ranked Full Member nation, Oman enter with a psychological edge, having defeated the "Chevrons" in a narrow warm-up encounter at this very venue just four days ago. Zimbabwe vs Oman Live Streaming and Free Telecast. T20 World Cup 2026 Match 8.
The SSC surface is traditionally friendly to batters but is expected to offer significant assistance to spin as the game progresses under the afternoon sun. Captain Sikandar Raza remains the focal point for Zimbabwe. His ability to control the middle overs with the ball and provide explosive finishes with the bat is non-negotiable for a Zimbabwean victory. He is supported by the veteran calm of Brendan Taylor and the pace-bowling threat of Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava, whose height and left-arm angle can be lethal in the Powerplay. Today's Cricket Match Live: Check ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule for February 9.
With Group B also containing Australia and host nation Sri Lanka, both Zimbabwe and Oman view this fixture as a "must-win" to stay in contention for the Super 8s. A loss here would leave little room for error in their upcoming matches against the group favourites.
Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Squad
Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Dion Myers, Brendan Taylor(w), Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Wellington Masakadza, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande, Graeme Cremer
Oman National Cricket Team Squad
Jatinder Singh(c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Wasim Ali, Karan Sonavale, Vinayak Shukla(w), Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Jay Odedra, Ashish Odedara, Shafiq Jan