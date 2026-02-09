Mumbai, February 9: Turkey is advancing plans to significantly restrict social media access for minors, following a comprehensive parliamentary report released this week that recommends age verification and mandatory content filtering. The ruling AK Party is expected to submit a draft law shortly, which could see a full ban on social media for children under the age of 15 or 16. This legislative push aligns Turkey with a growing international movement, spearheaded by Australia, to curb digital addiction and protect younger users from harmful online content.

The proposed regulations, outlined by Family and Social Services Minister Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, would compel service providers to implement robust content-filtering systems. Beyond account restrictions, the parliamentary commission has recommended wide-ranging measures, including the monitoring of AI-integrated toys and video games. Harun Mertoglu, a senior AKP lawmaker, stated that the primary objective is to shield children from "moral erosion" and various forms of digital addiction that impact social and academic development. Social Media Ban for Children Under 15 Approved in France: Which Other Countries Have Age Limits? List Here.

Turkey Social Media Restrictions and Proposed Measures

The parliamentary report suggests a multi-layered approach to digital safety, including a potential ban on social media for those under 16 and mandatory content filtration for all users until they reach 18. Additionally, the commission has proposed night-time internet restrictions for devices used by minors. To enforce these rules, platforms would be required to verify ages using more stringent methods than simple date-of-birth inputs, such as identity documentation or biometric verification.

The Turkish government already maintains a firm grip on digital platforms, with censorship watchdog IFOD reporting that over 1.2 million web pages and social media posts were blocked by the end of 2024. Current regulations allow authorities to demand content removal within 48 hours, and non-compliant companies risk fines of up to 3% of their global revenues. Popular platforms like Roblox and Discord have already faced bans in Turkey since 2024 due to content concerns.

Global Context of Social Media Age Limits

Turkey’s move follows Australia's landmark decision in December 2025 to become the first country to ban social media for children under 16, affecting platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Other European nations are following suit; Spain is pursuing a similar under-16 ban, while Norway and Denmark are considering raising their minimum ages to 15. In France, legislation already requires parental approval for users under 15, though technical enforcement remains a challenge across the continent. Goa Social Media Ban: Government Proposes Age Limit for Children Under 16 on Meta, X, and YouTube to Protect Youth Mental Health.

Critics and social media companies have expressed concerns that such bans may be difficult to enforce due to current limitations in age-verification technology. They argue that strict bans could inadvertently push children toward unregulated, "underground" platforms. However, Turkish officials remain committed to the legislation, citing a surge in cyberbullying and juvenile crime as catalysts for immediate intervention in the digital space.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (ET), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

