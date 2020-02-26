Coronavirus Outbreak in China: 120 People Being Rescued from COVID-19-Hit Wuhan to Be Quarantined at ITBP Facility in Delhi

Indian crew members and passengers. (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, February 26: Around 120 people, including foreign nationals, who are coming to Delhi from China's Wuhan, will be kept at the ITBP quarantine facility in Chhawla for the requisite quarantine period under the observation of ITBP doctors, officials said on Wednesday.

An Indian Air Force (IAF) special flight carrying around 15 tonnes of medical assistance comprising masks, gloves and other emergency medical equipment departed for the coronavirus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan on Wednesday. India, China in Talks Over Third Evacuation Flight to Coronavirus-Hit Hubei, No 'Deliberate Delay' From Beijing, Says Report.

"The IAF flight will also bring back Indian and foreign nationals from some of the neighbouring countries, who had sought assistance in travelling to India, in keeping with New Delhi's neighbourhood first policy," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Wuhan in China has been reported as the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, which has caused the deaths of over 2,700 people. The virus was first detected in Hubei, China and has now spread to many parts of the globe.

