13 People Tested Positive for COVID-19 in UP

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): A total of 13 people have been tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, said officials from Directorate of Health Services."A total of 13 people have been tested positive for coronavirus; 8 are from Agra, two from Ghaziabad, one from Noida and two from Lucknow," said officials.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared that Europe has become the new 'epicenter' of the global coronavirus pandemic that has infected more than 15 lakh people with over 4000 deaths globally. (ANI)

