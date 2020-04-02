13 Tablighi from Mumbai Stuck in UP, Appeal Maha Govt for Help

Mumbai, Apr 2 (PTI) Members of a Tablighi Jamaat group hailing from Mumbai on Thursday requested the Maharashtra government to arrange their return from Uttar Pradesh where they have been quarantined.

States across India are tracking down and testing the persons who attended a congregation of Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi last month after it was found that many who took part in the gathering contracted coronavirus.

A group of 13 persons from suburban Kalina in Mumbai had traveled to Delhi in the second week of March and stayed at a mosque near the venue where the congregation took place.

However, they did not attend the gathering, claimed a member of the group.

Later they traveled to Gazipur in UP's Gonda district.

"After this issue of Tablighi congregation came up, local police (in UP) came to the mosque where we were staying and shifted us to a nearby school two days ago," the member said.

"Our medical examination was conducted, which did not reveal anything. But we are stuck here. We request the UP as well as Maharashtra government to help us return to Mumbai," he said.

Inspector Atal Bihari Thakur from Khodare police station in Gonda district told PTI that a total of 25 persons including the 13 from Mumbai have been quarantined at the school.

Their tests did not reveal coronavirus infection, but authorities are taking precautions, he said.

