New Delhi [India], March 1 (ANI): Zimbabwe struggled to post a competitive total while batting first against South Africa in their final Super 8 fixture in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Early breakthroughs by South African pacers, including Kwena Maphaka and Anrich Nortje, kept the Zimbabwean batters on the back foot, with skipper Sikandar Raza providing the lone resistance with a fluent 73-run knock.

Batting first, Zimbabwe lost their opener, Tadiwanashe Marumani, during the second over of the first innings. South Africa speedster Kwena Maphaka clean bowled Zimbabwe opener for just seven runs.

During the third ball of the fifth over, right-arm pacer Anrich Nortje removed Brian Bennett for 15 off 13 balls, with two boundaries. After the end of the power play, Zimbabwe reached 45/2.

During the ninth over, George Linde then dismissed Dion Myers for 11 off 16 balls, with one four. After the end of the 10th over, Zimbabwe scored 80/3, reaching a good position.

In the very next over, speedster Lungi Ngidi struck and got the wicket of Ryan Burl. The Zimbabwe batter departed after scoring just five runs.

Right-arm pacer Corbin Bosch then removed Tony Munyonga for just two runs as Zimbabwe slumped to 88/5 after the end of the 12th over.

Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza scored his first of the ongoing tournament in 29 deliveries. Raza reached the milestone during the 13th over.

After the end of the 15th over, Zimbabwe made 110/5.

During the third ball of the 17th over, Kwena Maphaka got the key wicket of Raza. The Zimbabwe captain played a fantastic knock of 73 off 43 balls, with eight fours and two sixes.

Towards the end, Clive Madande's unbeaten 26 off 20 balls, with three fours, helped Zimbabwe reach 153/7 in 20 overs.

George Linde (1/22), Kwena Maphaka (2/21), Lungi Ngidi (1/29), Anrich Nortje (1/29), and Corbin Bosch (2/40) were among the wicket-takers for South Africa. (ANI)

