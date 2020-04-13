159 Test Negative for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, State Tally at 32

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): The results of all 159 persons tested for COVID-19 turned out to be negative in Himachal Pradesh, according to the Health Department on April 12.Therefore, the confirmed cases in the state stood at 32 on Sunday, including 15 active, four migrated and 12 recovered cases.As of April 12, one death has been reported due to the infection so far in the state. The 159 tests in the state were conducted at three centers - IGMC (Shimla), CRI (Kasauli) and Dr RPGMC (Tanda). According to the Health Bulletin issued on Sunday, there are currently 2,216 persons under active surveillance in the state while 3,246 have completed the observation period. (ANI)

