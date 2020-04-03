17 COVID-19 Patients Test Negative in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, 9 Discharged

Bhilwara (Rajasthan) [India], April 3 (ANI): Seventeen out of 26 COVID-19 patients in Bhilwara have been found negative after their medical reports came on Friday.Nine among the 17 patients have been discharged from Mahatma Gandhi Hospital here after undergoing through three phases of medical check-up.District Collector Rajendra Bhatt gave roses to nine patients on the occasion. They have been asked to remain inside their houses for the next 14 days.Earlier today, Bhatt said that no new COVID-19 case has been reported from Bhilwara over the last three days.The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the Rajasthan reached 166, the state health department said. (ANI)

