1,715 Fined for Violating Lockdown Norms, COVID-19 Guidelines in Mizoram

Aizawl, May 10 (PTI) At least 1,715 have been fined for defying the lockdown and other guidelines relating to COVID-19 since May 4 in Mizoram, police said on Sunday.

They were fined for violating the rules after the Containment and Prevention of COVID-19 Ordinance, 2020 came into effect, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) LH Shanliana said during a review meeting.

Over Rs 4 lakh has been collected as fine from the offenders, he said.

The majority of the offenders were those who failed to wear face masks in public places, he added.

Aizawl district recorded the highest number of offenders, followed by the Lunglei district, the officer said.

According to the Containment and Prevention of COVID- 19 Ordinance 2020 promulgated by the state government on May 3, any person, who exposes the identity of coronavirus patients in print, electronic or social media without prior permission from competent authority will be punished with imprisonment of three months or with a fine up to Rs 5,000 or both.

Besides, Rs 5,000 fine will be imposed on people who cross border or enter the state, or organise a social or religious event without permission or escape from quarantine facility, as per the ordinance.

A fine of Rs 300 will be imposed for spitting in public, Rs 200 for failing to maintain social distancing protocol and Rs 100 for failing to wear a mask in a public place.

Persons failing to comply with any other instruction or guidelines issued by the Centre or the state government, including lockdown guidelines issued from time to time, will be fined Rs 1,000.

Those avoiding or attempting to evade quarantine will be fined Rs 3,000.

A fine of Rs 500 will be slapped against those who fail to comply with instruction or guidelines and endangering the safety of others while staying at the designated quarantine facility.

Over 2,500 policemen are on duty across the state for various purposes regarding the coronavirus outbreak, the meeting was informed.

A minute of silence was also observed during the meeting to pay homage to the four policemen who died on the line of duty during the ongoing lockdown.

