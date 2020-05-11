18 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in J-K, Tally Now 879

Srinagar, May 11 (PTI) Eighteen more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, bringing the number of cases to 879 in the Union Territory, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, 12 are from the Kashmir Valley and six from the Jammu region, the officials said.

The officials said the total number of cases in Jammu and Kashmir has now reached 879.

"Of these, 802 are in Kashmir, while 77 are in the Jammu region," they added.

A laboratory technician at a government hospital is among the cases detected on Monday, said Dr Salim Khan, nodal officer, COVID-19 at Government Medical College Srinagar.

The officials said 427 patients have recovered from the infection so far, leaving 442 active cases in the UT -- 421 in Kashmir and 21 in Jammu.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed 10 coronavirus-related deaths.

