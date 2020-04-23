2 Girls Die After Grain Sacks Fall on Them in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Apr 23 (PTI) Two girls died after sacks of grain fell on them in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district on Thursday, police said.

The incidenttook place in Delasar village when the girls, both aged around 2, were playing in a farm, said Lathi SHO Omprakash Chaudhary.

They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared them dead, he added.

The deceased, identified as Suman and Manisha, were cousin sisters, the station house officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)